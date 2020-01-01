MeAI（MEAI）代币经济学
MeAI is an innovative AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to enhance both health and wealth.
At the heart of MeAI is a unique avatar that evolves alongside each user’s personal journey. By transforming everyday routines into engaging challenges, users can earn rewards, level up, and unlock exclusive features—all while enjoying a gamified approach to self-care. MeAI fosters a sense of connection through its vibrant community, making health and wellness more exciting and rewarding than ever before.
Key Modules: • MeDiet: Effortlessly maintain a healthy lifestyle by snapping pictures of your meals, letting AI analyze your plate, and earning rewards for making nutritious choices. • MeExplore: Stay active and adventurous with AR-powered quests. Whether solo or as part of a team, discover the world around you and earn rewards for your achievements. • MeSocial: Build meaningful connections by sharing experiences, challenging friends, and growing together in a supportive, interactive community. • MeGrowth: Unlock your full potential with AI-driven guidance for personal and professional development, paving the way to a healthier and more successful life.
MeAI revolutionizes self-care by combining technology, gamification, and community-driven engagement to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience.
快速了解 MeAI（MEAI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
了解 MeAI（MEAI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MEAI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MEAI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MEAI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MEAI 代币的实时价格吧！
