MDsquare 价格 (TMED)
今天 MDsquare (TMED) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TMED 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MDsquare 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 40.30 USD
- MDsquare 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TMED兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TMED 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MDsquare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MDsquare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MDsquare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MDsquare 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-29.42%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MDsquare 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The MDsquare team combines the block chain technologies that are central to the fourth industrial revolution with the remote health care platform, and connects the self-healthcare management tools with the remote health monitoring service, AI medical chatbot service and translation solution to make it more convenient, safe and economical. It enables Global medical services, which allow patients to meet with healthcare providers and receive health care at lower cost within a remote healthcare platform that crosses time, physical, and linguistic barriers. It is also possible to maintain high security of the personal health information data registered or generated within the platform and to check the integrity of the health data to resolve issues such as falsifying or hacking increasing the reliability of the data. TMED remote health care platform will enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the effect of expanding the medical market. Healthcare providers will be able to perform medical activities outside of the clinic, thereby expanding the scope of their activities and increasing the freedom of their activities, causing the current highly centralized system, to be partially decentralized. It also improves the disproportionate distribution of health resources concentrated in developed countries so that people in the Third World, a vulnerable region of health care, can receive high-quality medical care, thereby contributing to disease eradication and recovery. MDsquare team has built its own economically sustainable remote Health Care Platform using Ethereum to create their Token (TMED) for a Tokenized Economy Ecosystem to ensure that those who build and participate in the platform can receive and receive fair financial rewards for their activities. In addition, by enabling the use of TMED in actual offline hospitals, it is possible to connect the online platform to offline health care institutions and to guarantee and extend the value of the TMED. Users are rewarded for storing and disclosing their health information, medical history, from self- tracking health devices that are associated with the platform. Healthcare providers can meet patients on the platform and provide remote video based medical services / offer monitoring-services based on personal health information / offer medical knowledge content thereby receiving financial rewards. These rewards will give incentives to platform participants to promote a plat-form that enables a sustainable economic ecosystem. The funds raised from some of the token used on the platform will be aimed at helping with disease eradication and providing health care services in developing countries and other vulnerable areas. TMED telemedicine platform will enhance the health of individuals and by extension it will enhance the health of the whole world.
|1 TMED 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 TMED 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 TMED 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 TMED 兑换 USD
$--
|1 TMED 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 TMED 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 TMED 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 TMED 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 TMED 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 TMED 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 TMED 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 TMED 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TMED 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 TMED 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 TMED 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 TMED 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 TMED 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 TMED 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 TMED 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 TMED 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 TMED 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 TMED 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 TMED 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 TMED 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 TMED 兑换 MAD
.د.م--