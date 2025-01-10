MCVERSE 价格 (MCV)
今天 MCVERSE (MCV) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MCV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MCVERSE 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.82 USD
- MCVERSE 当天价格变化为 +1.94%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MCV兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MCV 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MCVERSE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MCVERSE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MCVERSE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MCVERSE 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|-46.49%
|60天
|$ 0
|-52.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MCVERSE 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.24%
+1.94%
-15.33%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MCV is the token that powers the entire ecosystem behind MCVerse. MCVerse is a multi-layered interactive gaming platform built on the Avalanche Network with an emphasis on socially connecting players from all over the world, other blockchain networks, and finally, other projects. In the web3 gaming space, developers use the same WEB2 approach used for the last few decades when building games. And while some of these developers are creating successful projects, they still need to take advantage of the opportunities WEB3 and smart contracts provide in this new age gaming revolution. And that is what the founders of the MCVerse have set out to deliver, the opportunity to leverage these new technologies that empower everyone, from casual players to hardcore gamers. By giving them 100% ownership of their gaming experience without limitations; and developers through integration into an established and active ecosystem, MCVerse. For players, this means having a home base within MCVerse, where their journey starts, utilizing resources within the metaverse to build out their version of their world. Using MCV, which is passively earned by owning one of our gaming NFTs, players can build, play, create and participate within MCVerse economy. The MCVerse economy revolves around players and their involvement within the metaverse, but it is not dependent on full participation. The gaming mechanics are far-reaching and well-rounded so that the project can scale based on current trends without committing to one gaming mechanism. Players can simply upgrade their NFT gaming piece to earn more MCV and then use those earnings to farm tokens for other projects. They can also choose a more complex gaming path, one that requires time, energy, and resources to complete missions that will reward them with items needed to build their new life in MCVerse.
