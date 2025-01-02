MaxxChain 价格 (PWR)
今天 MaxxChain (PWR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 194.29K USD。PWR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MaxxChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 148.76 USD
- MaxxChain 当天价格变化为 +2.57%
- 其循环供应量为 250.07M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PWR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PWR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MaxxChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，MaxxChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MaxxChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MaxxChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.57%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|-46.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MaxxChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.95%
+2.57%
-14.75%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? MaxxChain is an emerging Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project is designed to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users. It aims to foster education, growth, and innovation by providing a user-friendly environment for creating and executing smart contracts. What makes your project unique? MaxxChain stands out through its ambassadorial approach, collaborating with developers and projects to collectively thrive within the ecosystem. This distinct ethos emphasizes growth, knowledge sharing, and user-friendly tools. Integration of their trio of $MAXX utility tokens across MaxxChain, BSC, and ETH networks showcases its commitment to collaborative marketing efforts while the ongoing expansion of their comprehensive knowledge base empowers users to make informed project-related decisions within the ecosystem. History of your project. Maxx's origins trace back to a token project within a defunct chain. In response, the team transitioned to building a chain oriented towards inclusive growth and collaboration. The objective extends beyond being a top-tier layer 1 exchange; MaxxChain aspires to become an educational cornerstone in the crypto space. What’s next for your project? With our native coin, PWR, recently being launched on a centralized exchange, accompanied by vital on-chain utilities, the Maxx team has set their sights solely on chain growth. Their roadmap involves attracting innovative projects to bolster MaxxChain's role as an enticing DeFi platform. The project aims to simplify the crypto journey while expanding its mining pool network, ensuring security and decentralization. What can your token be used for? At the heart of MaxxChain's ecosystem lies the native coin, PWR. Functioning akin to BNB and ETH, PWR facilitates seamless value transfer and utility within the network. This integral role underscores its significance in MaxxChain's infrastructure, fostering a dynamic environment for transactions and interactions.
