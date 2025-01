什么是Matt Furie (MATT)

$MATT is a unique digital token portrayed by his HEDZ artwork. It's created to honor the exceptional talent of Matt Furie, with unique contract 0x790814. Matt Furie (born August 14, 1979) is the creator of the Boy's Club comic series, which includes many popular internet memes like Pepe, Brett, Andy, and Landwolf. Matt Furie’s combination of artistic brilliance, cultural impact, resilience, and genuine approach to his work and fans makes him an extraordinary figure in the world of art and internet culture. LP Burned + Contract renounced + Taxes 0/0

Matt Furie (MATT) 资源 官网