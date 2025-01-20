Matar AI 价格 (MATAR)
今天 Matar AI (MATAR) 的实时价格为 0.870699 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MATAR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Matar AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 189.46K USD
- Matar AI 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MATAR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MATAR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Matar AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Matar AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.6650419858。
在过去60天内，Matar AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1772389660。
在过去90天内，Matar AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.8597493238956898。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.6650419858
|+76.38%
|60天
|$ +0.1772389660
|+20.36%
|90天
|$ -0.8597493238956898
|-49.68%
Matar AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing MATAR: Pioneering Decentralized Solutions with Blockchain and AI LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MATAR (MATAR), an ambitious project poised to transform the digital landscape by integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This innovative platform is designed to enhance the decentralization and security of digital transactions while incorporating advanced AI to streamline and optimize the user experience. MATAR focuses on creating a seamless ecosystem where technology and practicality meet, paving the way for smarter, more efficient digital solutions. At the heart of MATAR's offering is its NFT marketplace, a decentralized venue for artists and collectors to securely trade digital assets. The platform simplifies the process of token creation and offers AI-driven services such as NFT curation, recommendation, and valuation. These features not only enhance the usability of the platform but also ensure that users can engage with digital assets in a more intuitive and meaningful way. Further enriching its ecosystem, MATAR places a strong emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and strategic partnerships. The platform incorporates robust security measures to protect transactions and employs a user-friendly interface to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers. Collaborations with renowned artists and influencers, alongside continuous feedback from its community, ensure that MATAR remains at the cutting edge of blockchain and AI integration. This community-driven approach, coupled with a detailed roadmap that includes beta testing and a mainnet launch, positions MATAR to effectively address the challenges of current digital systems and set new standards in the tech space.
