Mars AI 价格 (MAAI)
今天 Mars AI (MAAI) 的实时价格为 0.00593644 USD。目前其市值为 $ 593.64K USD。MAAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mars AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 147.79K USD
- Mars AI 当天价格变化为 -31.46%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MAAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MAAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mars AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002725412214490634。
在过去30天内，Mars AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Mars AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Mars AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002725412214490634
|-31.46%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mars AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.84%
-31.46%
-47.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mars AI ($MAAI) is a project that merges artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to revolutionize how users interact with digital content within the cryptocurrency space. Its purpose is to provide a decentralized platform with AI-powered tools that enable users to create, manipulate, monetize, and authenticate digital content in new ways. Here's a breakdown of its key functions and utilities: AI-Powered Content Creation and Manipulation: Mars AI offers tools for generating and modifying digital content using advanced AI algorithms, including neural networks and natural language processing. This aims to simplify and enhance the creative process. Blockchain-Based Authentication and Ownership: By integrating blockchain technology, the platform ensures content authenticity, ownership rights, and transparent transactions. This addresses issues of plagiarism and copyright. Smart Contract Automation: The platform automates blockchain operations through intelligent smart contracts, powered by predictive AI. This increases efficiency and reduces complexity. Decentralized and Cost-Effective Solution: Mars AI aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools, making them more affordable and accessible to individuals and small businesses through a token-based ecosystem ($MAAI). Enhanced User Engagement: The platform uses machine learning algorithms to personalize user experiences and offer new ways to interact with content.
