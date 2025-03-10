Maro 价格 (MARO)
今天 Maro (MARO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 614.50K USD。MARO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Maro 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 482.05 USD
- Maro 当天价格变化为 -14.52%
- 其循环供应量为 991.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MARO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MARO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Maro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000105391885102695。
在过去30天内，Maro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Maro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Maro 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000105391885102695
|-14.52%
|30天
|$ 0
|+160.83%
|60天
|$ 0
|+113.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Maro 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.01%
-14.52%
+49.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? - Maro blockchain is a decentralized, high-performance, and secure blockchain platform that was designed to support the development of decentralized applications (dApps). The platform is built on a multi-chain architecture that allows developers to create customized side chains that can run independently of the main chain. As an open blockchain infrastructure, users and developers can directly connect to and build upon the global economy with Maro. What makes your project unique? - MARO distinguishes itself from other mainnet projects with its superior processing speed and user-friendly features, which enable users to conveniently participate in selecting representatives. Our platform offers a range of user-friendly mobile applications and software development kits History of your project. - The history of the Maro Blockchain project, formerly known as TTC, dates back to 2018. Key milestones in the project's development include the completion of many services and solutions, such as MARO mainnet, Acorn Protocol(AI, DAO, SocialFi), Tigris Protocol(Defi), ByteBridge(Data SaaS). What’s next for your project? - The next steps for the Maro Blockchain project involve several significant developments. We plan to update our EVM-compatible supporting tools and further enhance the Acorn Protocol base on MARO by integrating Generative AI technology. This integration will empower individuals to create and generate value through the use of cutting-edge technology. We will update the MVM for Maro Blockchain and expand offerings with the launch of an Open Labor Marketplace. What can your token be used for? - Voters(Holders): MARO holders who contribute to the governance of consensus will be rewarded with MARO. - Developers: To develop a DApp, developers need to use gas to perform the necessary tasks within the DApp, and users who execute these tasks within the DApp also need to pay for the gas required to perform these tasks.
