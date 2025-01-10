Marmara Credit Loops 价格 (MCL)
今天 Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) 的实时价格为 0.01011193 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MCL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Marmara Credit Loops 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 337.84 USD
- Marmara Credit Loops 当天价格变化为 -5.60%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MCL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MCL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Marmara Credit Loops 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00060027521235475。
在过去30天内，Marmara Credit Loops 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0030195163。
在过去60天内，Marmara Credit Loops 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003377526。
在过去90天内，Marmara Credit Loops 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00953527985587877。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00060027521235475
|-5.60%
|30天
|$ +0.0030195163
|+29.86%
|60天
|$ +0.0003377526
|+3.34%
|90天
|$ -0.00953527985587877
|-48.53%
Marmara Credit Loops 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.36%
-5.60%
-10.38%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MCL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0163813266
|1 MCL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0081906633
|1 MCL 兑换 EUR
€0.0098085721
|1 MCL 兑换 USD
$0.01011193
|1 MCL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0454025657
|1 MCL 兑换 TRY
₺0.3580634413
|1 MCL 兑换 JPY
¥1.5971793435
|1 MCL 兑换 RUB
₽1.0339448425
|1 MCL 兑换 INR
₹0.870637173
|1 MCL 兑换 IDR
Rp163.0956223279
|1 MCL 兑换 PHP
₱0.5929635752
|1 MCL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.5112591808
|1 MCL 兑换 BRL
R$0.061682773
|1 MCL 兑换 CAD
C$0.0144600599
|1 MCL 兑换 BDT
৳1.2334532214
|1 MCL 兑换 NGN
₦15.6773340334
|1 MCL 兑换 UAH
₴0.4275324004
|1 MCL 兑换 VES
Bs0.53593229
|1 MCL 兑换 PKR
Rs2.8158691471
|1 MCL 兑换 KZT
₸5.336065461
|1 MCL 兑换 THB
฿0.3506817324
|1 MCL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3343004058
|1 MCL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0092018563
|1 MCL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0786708154
|1 MCL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1015237772