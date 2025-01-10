什么是Marksman (MARKS)

Being able to research and analyze contracts efficiently and accurately is an important skillset for any active trader to have. In order to do that, the trader must ensure that they get the most accurate information, and they get is fast. That is exactly what Marksman aims to do. Marksman is a single-stop information aggregator platform that enables you to watch, filter, and track contracts as soon as they hit the block-chain, investigate all contract metrics, and provides all necessary links, all in an easy to read, responsive, and very fast dashboard. The feature that really sets us apart from the competition is our Marksman Score. Marksman Score is a formula that takes into consideration a multitude of factors, such as pre-launch token hype, token metrics and security, social media chatter and mentions, and much more. Combined with our notification bot that takes advantage of our filters, users can be notified for a multitude of different factors, such as amount of snipers actively targeting a token. Accuracy, Precision, Stability, and Speed are the goals of our platform. Marksman is best used in conjunction with your favorite sniping bot utility.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Marksman (MARKS) 资源 官网