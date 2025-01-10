Marksman 价格 (MARKS)
今天 Marksman (MARKS) 的实时价格为 0.129634 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MARKS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Marksman 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 199.61 USD
- Marksman 当天价格变化为 +0.41%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MARKS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MARKS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Marksman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005268。
在过去30天内，Marksman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0281887447。
在过去60天内，Marksman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0039205210。
在过去90天内，Marksman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0005268
|+0.41%
|30天
|$ -0.0281887447
|-21.74%
|60天
|$ +0.0039205210
|+3.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Marksman 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.41%
-21.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Being able to research and analyze contracts efficiently and accurately is an important skillset for any active trader to have. In order to do that, the trader must ensure that they get the most accurate information, and they get is fast. That is exactly what Marksman aims to do. Marksman is a single-stop information aggregator platform that enables you to watch, filter, and track contracts as soon as they hit the block-chain, investigate all contract metrics, and provides all necessary links, all in an easy to read, responsive, and very fast dashboard. The feature that really sets us apart from the competition is our Marksman Score. Marksman Score is a formula that takes into consideration a multitude of factors, such as pre-launch token hype, token metrics and security, social media chatter and mentions, and much more. Combined with our notification bot that takes advantage of our filters, users can be notified for a multitude of different factors, such as amount of snipers actively targeting a token. Accuracy, Precision, Stability, and Speed are the goals of our platform. Marksman is best used in conjunction with your favorite sniping bot utility.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MARKS 兑换 AUD
A$0.21000708
|1 MARKS 兑换 GBP
￡0.10500354
|1 MARKS 兑换 EUR
€0.12574498
|1 MARKS 兑换 USD
$0.129634
|1 MARKS 兑换 MYR
RM0.58205666
|1 MARKS 兑换 TRY
₺4.59033994
|1 MARKS 兑换 JPY
¥20.4756903
|1 MARKS 兑换 RUB
₽13.2550765
|1 MARKS 兑换 INR
₹11.1614874
|1 MARKS 兑换 IDR
Rp2,090.87067502
|1 MARKS 兑换 PHP
₱7.60173776
|1 MARKS 兑换 EGP
￡E.6.55429504
|1 MARKS 兑换 BRL
R$0.7907674
|1 MARKS 兑换 CAD
C$0.18537662
|1 MARKS 兑换 BDT
৳15.81275532
|1 MARKS 兑换 NGN
₦200.98196092
|1 MARKS 兑换 UAH
₴5.48092552
|1 MARKS 兑换 VES
Bs6.870602
|1 MARKS 兑换 PKR
Rs36.09917998
|1 MARKS 兑换 KZT
₸68.4078618
|1 MARKS 兑换 THB
฿4.49570712
|1 MARKS 兑换 TWD
NT$4.28570004
|1 MARKS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.11796694
|1 MARKS 兑换 HKD
HK$1.00855252
|1 MARKS 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.30152536