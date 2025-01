什么是Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL)

Marinade.finance is the first Liquid staking protocol built on Solana, and is supported by the Solana Foundation. The users stake their SOL tokens with Marinade-, which is using automatic staking strategies to delegate the SOL to validators, -and the user receive "staked SOL" tokens called mSOL that they can use in the world of DeFi or to swap any time back to original SOL tokens to unstake.

Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) 资源 官网