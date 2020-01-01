Marie Rose AI（MARIE）信息

Marie Rose AI was made in fandom of Marie Rose, a playable character introduced in Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate.

Marie Rose is a a Swedish fighter who serves as Helena Douglas's personal servant at DOATEC, she employs systema (Russian martial arts) as her fighting style. Despite her diminutive stature and youthful appearance, she's a highly skilled combatant who uses her opponents' strength against them through quick movements and technical throws. Her personality combines playfulness with professional dedication to her duties, and she's formed friendships with other fighters like Honoka while participating in the DOA tournaments to prove her combat abilities.