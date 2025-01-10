什么是Maria (MARIA)

Maria Coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency coin to be used at the Maria ecosystem and all the platforms/businesses that use 'Maria Pay' and activate Maria coin payments via it. Maria Coin details: PoW: blocks 1 - 199 PoS: from the block 200 - ∞ Premine: 8,888,888 Block Time: 60 Seconds Maturity: 100 Confirmations MN Collateral: 100,000 Prefix: Maria addresses start with the capital letter "M" Ports: 47773 Rewards and Halving: Block (from & to) - Reward 200 - 500'000 - 888 MARIA 500'000 - 1'000'000 - 444 MARIA 1'000'001 - 1'500'000 - 222 MARIA 1'500'001 - 2'000'000 - 111 MARIA 2'000'001 - 2'500'000 - 55.5 MARIA 2'500'001 - Unlimited - 27.75 MARIA Reward breakdown: 10% Treasury, 60% Masternode Reward, 30% Staker Reward Usage: HostMaria.com (web hosting company) is a part of Maria ecosystem. HostMaria has over 2.5 thousand active users. Users can already pay for any Cloud hosting plan with Maria coin (at the moment it is a manual process). What we plan to do Next: 1) Maria Payments (the idea is based on cryptocurrencycheckout.com). We plan to develop Maria Payments > a Non-Custodial Payment Gateway providing plugins for various ecommerce CMSs that make accepting multiple cryptocurrencies for their products and services as easy as entering your wallet addresses. We will definitely integrate most decent PoS coins. 2) MariaCX - Maria Coin Exchange. This will be a very large project and we have potential investors we are already talking with about it. MariaCX will the a cruptocurrency coin exchange to buy and sell various cruptocurrencies. We will offer an easy-to-use platform, that will allow you to buy and sell cruptocurrency with ease. And, all the trading pairs with Maria Coin could have 0% fees.

