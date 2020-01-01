Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代币经济学

Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代币经济学

深入了解 Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）信息

Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards.

Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.

币种官网：
https://www.mantle.xyz/meth
币种白皮书：
https://docs.mantle.xyz/meth

Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 789.52M
$ 789.52M
总供应量：
$ 197.69K
$ 197.69K
流通量：
$ 197.69K
$ 197.69K
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 789.52M
$ 789.52M
最高价：
$ 4,298.87
$ 4,298.87
最低价：
$ 1,480.7
$ 1,480.7
当前价格：
$ 3,984.06
$ 3,984.06

Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Mantle Restaked ETH（CMETH）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 CMETH 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

CMETH 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 CMETH 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CMETH 代币的实时价格吧！

CMETH 价格预测

想知道 CMETH 的未来走势吗？我们的 CMETH 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。