Mantle Restaked ETH 价格 (CMETH)
今天 Mantle Restaked ETH (CMETH) 的实时价格为 3,649.97 USD。目前其市值为 $ 668.94M USD。CMETH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mantle Restaked ETH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.62M USD
- Mantle Restaked ETH 当天价格变化为 +3.78%
- 其循环供应量为 183.71K USD
今天内，Mantle Restaked ETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +132.91。
在过去30天内，Mantle Restaked ETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -115.8409228750。
在过去60天内，Mantle Restaked ETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1,539.4536868520。
在过去90天内，Mantle Restaked ETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +132.91
|+3.78%
|30天
|$ -115.8409228750
|-3.17%
|60天
|$ +1,539.4536868520
|+42.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Mantle Restaked ETH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.20%
+3.78%
+2.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards. Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.
