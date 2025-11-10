Mansioncoin（MANSION）代币经济学
Mansioncoin（MANSION）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Mansioncoin（MANSION）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Mansioncoin（MANSION）信息
Mansioncoin is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, designed to embody themes of luxury, aspiration, and resilience in the cryptocurrency space. The project's core purpose is to foster a dedicated holder base around the concept of "building mansions" – symbolizing wealth creation and recovery from setbacks – through transparent tokenomics and active community engagement. Functionally, it operates as a standard SPL token with no built-in taxes or utilities beyond trading and holding, emphasizing deflationary mechanisms via voluntary burns and long-term locks of supply to reduce circulating tokens and promote scarcity. The token serves as a medium for community interactions, such as meme contests, airdrops, and raids on social platforms like X and Telegram, where participants create and share content related to luxury lifestyles and AI-generated art. Utility includes enabling participation in project events, rewarding active contributors with token distributions, and facilitating trades on decentralized exchanges like Pumpswap and Raydium. The project's governance is led by a single CTO who has taken over post-initial rug pull, committing to ongoing supply management to build trust. Overall, Mansioncoin aims to create a fun, thematic ecosystem for memecoin enthusiasts, focusing on long-term holder retention through consistent updates, locks (currently 27% of supply locked for up to 2 years), and burns (3.5% burned), while avoiding complex DeFi features to keep it accessible and simple for retail users.
Mansioncoin（MANSION）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Mansioncoin（MANSION）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MANSION 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MANSION 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MANSION 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MANSION 代币的实时价格吧！
