MangoMan Intelligent（MMIT）信息

MANGO MAN makes a credit card interface available on its website solely for the users’ convenience. Mango Man is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fee than ethereum.

Mango Man is decentralized and owned by a fun and a vibrant community. Our social responsibility includes The Elimination of forgery and crime from the internet world to make it a beautiful, breathable space.

Mango Man employs 3 simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition + Burn. In each trade, the transaction is charged a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways. 5% fee = redistributed to all existing holders. 5% fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the contract into BNB, while the other half of the MANGO MAN tokens are paired automatically with the previously mentioned BNB and added as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. 30%+ of the total supply has been burned so far so 30%+ of the 5% redistributions are burned with every transaction.