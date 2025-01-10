什么是Malinka (MLNK)

What is crypto Malinka (MLNK)? For each block of the blockchain ( every 0,5 seconds), for the duration of 8 years a number of Malinka tokens is born - from a 100 in the first block and then gradualy reducing to 1 Malinka in the last block! Malinka is directed to the pools containing the MLNK token. Crypto Malinka is distributed among pools according to their weight in the total investments. It then gets distributed among investors according to their shares of the pools! 0.05%(which is equal to 20% from all exchange pool commissions) are converted to US Dollars and are directed towards purchase of Crypto Malinka for the purpose of burning it! Result:Crypto Malinka will be ensured constant liquidity, dependent on how intensively the currency exchange volumes and the number of users grow, its market price increase and decrease of its quantity available!

Malinka (MLNK) 资源 官网