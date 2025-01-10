Malinka 价格 (MLNK)
今天 Malinka (MLNK) 的实时价格为 0.00209905 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MLNK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Malinka 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 37.34K USD
- Malinka 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MLNK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MLNK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Malinka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Malinka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000877719。
在过去60天内，Malinka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003081271。
在过去90天内，Malinka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004992107283251249。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0000877719
|+4.18%
|60天
|$ +0.0003081271
|+14.68%
|90天
|$ +0.0004992107283251249
|+31.20%
Malinka 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-1.86%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is crypto Malinka (MLNK)? For each block of the blockchain ( every 0,5 seconds), for the duration of 8 years a number of Malinka tokens is born - from a 100 in the first block and then gradualy reducing to 1 Malinka in the last block! Malinka is directed to the pools containing the MLNK token. Crypto Malinka is distributed among pools according to their weight in the total investments. It then gets distributed among investors according to their shares of the pools! 0.05%(which is equal to 20% from all exchange pool commissions) are converted to US Dollars and are directed towards purchase of Crypto Malinka for the purpose of burning it! Result:Crypto Malinka will be ensured constant liquidity, dependent on how intensively the currency exchange volumes and the number of users grow, its market price increase and decrease of its quantity available!
|1 MLNK 兑换 AUD
A$0.0033794705
|1 MLNK 兑换 GBP
￡0.0017002305
|1 MLNK 兑换 EUR
€0.0020360785
|1 MLNK 兑换 USD
$0.00209905
