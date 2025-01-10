什么是Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU)

Every online broadcast will protect every artist, equally. Regardless of representation and PRO membership! Every Online Radio Station will be fully compliant at a world-wide level in a decentralized environment. A Distributed Ledger Performance Rights Organization as a dual-token economy for Mainstream and Independent Artists! We automatically treat new, independent and upcoming artists as if they are on the radio now. We level the playing field for all Online Mediums! Providing permanent resolution to the "Value Gap" which is the biggest threat to the future sustainability of the music industry.

