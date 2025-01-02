MaidSafeCoin 价格 (EMAID)
今天 MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) 的实时价格为 0.337908 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.74M USD。EMAID 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MaidSafeCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 36.16K USD
- MaidSafeCoin 当天价格变化为 +9.23%
- 其循环供应量为 40.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EMAID兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EMAID 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MaidSafeCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02856128。
在过去30天内，MaidSafeCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0432863864。
在过去60天内，MaidSafeCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0535220928。
在过去90天内，MaidSafeCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03907220635881954。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02856128
|+9.23%
|30天
|$ +0.0432863864
|+12.81%
|60天
|$ +0.0535220928
|+15.84%
|90天
|$ +0.03907220635881954
|+13.07%
MaidSafeCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.98%
+9.23%
+9.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
|1 EMAID 兑换 AUD
A$0.5406528
|1 EMAID 兑换 GBP
￡0.2703264
|1 EMAID 兑换 EUR
€0.32439168
|1 EMAID 兑换 USD
$0.337908
|1 EMAID 兑换 MYR
RM1.51044876
|1 EMAID 兑换 TRY
₺11.93153148
|1 EMAID 兑换 JPY
¥53.11237944
|1 EMAID 兑换 RUB
₽37.67336292
|1 EMAID 兑换 INR
₹28.975611
|1 EMAID 兑换 IDR
Rp5,450.12826924
|1 EMAID 兑换 PHP
₱19.57838952
|1 EMAID 兑换 EGP
￡E.17.15896824
|1 EMAID 兑换 BRL
R$2.08827144
|1 EMAID 兑换 CAD
C$0.48658752
|1 EMAID 兑换 BDT
৳40.380006
|1 EMAID 兑换 NGN
₦523.07482584
|1 EMAID 兑换 UAH
₴14.21241048
|1 EMAID 兑换 VES
Bs17.233308
|1 EMAID 兑换 PKR
Rs94.1242734
|1 EMAID 兑换 KZT
₸177.37804644
|1 EMAID 兑换 THB
฿11.58348624
|1 EMAID 兑换 TWD
NT$11.11041504
|1 EMAID 兑换 CHF
Fr0.3041172
|1 EMAID 兑换 HKD
HK$2.62554516
|1 EMAID 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.4128708