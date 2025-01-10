Magic Power 价格 (MGP)
今天 Magic Power (MGP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MGP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Magic Power 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 25.64K USD
- Magic Power 当天价格变化为 +0.89%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MGP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MGP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Magic Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Magic Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Magic Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Magic Power 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.89%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.02%
|60天
|$ 0
|+15.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Magic Power 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.39%
+0.89%
+0.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Hey Magicians, Welcome to Magic Cube documentation library. Magic Cube is a comprehensive ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi). The ecosystem is driven and kicked off by the Magi Power Community, a Meme culture based community to open the door to the Magic Cube ecology. The Magic Cube ecosystem mainly covers the two parts at the current stage: Magic Power Community and Magic Cube assets minting system. Magic Power Community issues MGP token to carry the value of the community and connect the assets minting system as MGP could be burnt to mint USDM, the algorithm stablecoin of the ecosystem. Magic Cube ecosystem is running with the dual-chain mechanism that the applications are built on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, including the tokens of MGP, USDM and MAGC, the ecological governance token for incentives. You can mint mcAssets, the synthetic assets at Gringotts Bank by collateralizing USDM, and the mcAssets will make profits for users at other system of Magic Cube ecosystem, including trading at RingSwap, Staking for mining at Dwarf Pool, liquidity provider (LP) at Box Staking, and cross chain transfer at Glen Bridge. MGP (Magic Power) is the governance token of the Magic Power Community with a total supply of 100 trillion MGPs. MGP is a decentralized Meme token managed by fully decentralized smart contracts, which will help the Magic Cube Ecosystem grow into a super powerful system of decentralized finance(DeFi).
