什么是Magic Internet Cash (MIC)

What is the project about The project is 4 months old it is a meme coin with a NFT collection we sold 3000 NFT's in 24 hours minting out straight away we have a huge community on twitter 2.5k followers and great engagement. What makes your project unique? Community's from all across the Ethereum network have come together to support "magic internet cash" which is click bait in itself . History of your project. All time high 3million over 4 months old, listed on CMC about 2 months ago. Project will never die the community is insane. We are also verified on twitter and followed by some huge CT's including ben.eth who owns 10 wizards. What’s next for your project? We are releasing another batch of "MILADY WIZARDS" in the upcoming weeks we already have OG wizard nft collection and a sproto x pepe collection also. What can your token be used for? Currently exposure to the NFT community and a great way to hype the branding "Magic internet cash" we are soon to drop some unique clothing merchandise.

Magic Internet Cash (MIC) 资源 官网