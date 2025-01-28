Magic Internet Cash 价格 (MIC)
今天 Magic Internet Cash (MIC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MIC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Magic Internet Cash 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 283.91 USD
- Magic Internet Cash 当天价格变化为 -0.66%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MIC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MIC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Magic Internet Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Magic Internet Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Magic Internet Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Magic Internet Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.66%
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.78%
|60天
|$ 0
|-55.97%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Magic Internet Cash 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
-0.66%
-14.90%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about The project is 4 months old it is a meme coin with a NFT collection we sold 3000 NFT's in 24 hours minting out straight away we have a huge community on twitter 2.5k followers and great engagement. What makes your project unique? Community's from all across the Ethereum network have come together to support "magic internet cash" which is click bait in itself . History of your project. All time high 3million over 4 months old, listed on CMC about 2 months ago. Project will never die the community is insane. We are also verified on twitter and followed by some huge CT's including ben.eth who owns 10 wizards. What’s next for your project? We are releasing another batch of "MILADY WIZARDS" in the upcoming weeks we already have OG wizard nft collection and a sproto x pepe collection also. What can your token be used for? Currently exposure to the NFT community and a great way to hype the branding "Magic internet cash" we are soon to drop some unique clothing merchandise.
|1 MIC 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 MIC 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 MIC 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 MIC 兑换 USD
$--
|1 MIC 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 MIC 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 MIC 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 MIC 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 MIC 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 MIC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 MIC 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 MIC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MIC 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 MIC 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 MIC 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 MIC 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 MIC 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 MIC 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 MIC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 MIC 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 MIC 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 MIC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 MIC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 MIC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 MIC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--