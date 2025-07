MAGAIBA(MAGAIBA)信息

Magaiba it's a limited supply meme coin. It was born in Argentina and really soon became a meme powerhouse and the most famous memecoin from the country and LATAM. it's goodvibing philosophy it's represented in it's leitmotiv "so good, so gentle". therefore gentleness it's used to engage with new people and there's no toxicity or hostility for newcomers (this reinforce the positive feedbackloop of magaiba growth).