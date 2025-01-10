Lyzi 价格 (LYZI)
今天 Lyzi (LYZI) 的实时价格为 0.00565608 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LYZI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lyzi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 55.66 USD
- Lyzi 当天价格变化为 +0.66%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LYZI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LYZI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lyzi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lyzi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008580657。
在过去60天内，Lyzi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003081839。
在过去90天内，Lyzi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001053907546019665。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.66%
|30天
|$ -0.0008580657
|-15.17%
|60天
|$ +0.0003081839
|+5.45%
|90天
|$ -0.001053907546019665
|-15.70%
Lyzi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.66%
-12.22%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lyzi App is a solution that allows Binance users to access their spot wallet assets to make payments in the Lyzi merchant network. Lyzi also serves the purpose of loyalty tokenization. Our project is unique because it is the only solution that acts as a bridge between crypto exchange users' funds and the merchant network. We do not rely on VISA or Mastercard like the Binance card; instead, we enable crypto users to pay directly with their assets, and merchants can receive fiat without any commission. In the near future, they will also have the ability to hold crypto! Lyzi was born from the fusion of Easy Wallet (a non-custodial crypto payment wallet) and Fidly (loyalty on blockchain). We operate fully within regulatory frameworks and work exclusively with regulated partners. In the future, Lyzi will aggregate other exchanges apart from Binance (we are already in contact with major regulated exchanges) to democratize crypto payments worldwide. As for loyalty, we plan to launch our first use case of tokenized loyalty in Q4 2023! Additionally, we are actively seeking non-custodial wallets for crypto payments and lightning payments. The $LYZI token is the backbone of our ecosystem, serving as an incentive token distributed as cashback on crypto payment transactions and sponsoring reward. -> For users: Soon, it will be stackable, and many use cases will emerge, such as payments, vesting against specific offers in our merchant network, rewards for sponsoring our app, $LYZI as a conversion token for loyalty market platforms, participation in loyalty launchpads, and rewards for app sponsorship. -> For merchants: Vesting to gain free access to specific features (Lyzi display, etc.), staking, etc. -> For brands: Use as collateral for brands interested in launching their tokenized loyalty, staking, vesting for free brand token airdrops, etc.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
