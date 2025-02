什么是Lynk Coin (LYNK)

The torch was passed to us by @lynk0x. First by the anonymous developer who gifted him 76.64% of the supply which he then locked away until 2026. Then finally to us, the community. This will stand as a wild social experiment to show what happens when a group of strangers get together to make something happen meanwhile bringing hundreds and even thousands of people new to crypto into the space. This is just the start.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Lynk Coin (LYNK) 资源 官网