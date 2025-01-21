什么是LUXCoin (LUX)

"Developed by Luxcore, LUX (LUX Coin) is a hybrid cryptocurrency utilizing both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work algorithms to enhance blockchain security and decentralization. Luxcore's hybrid consensus model imploys masternodes to provide specialized functions and further secure the chain while providing additional rewards to coin holders. The LUX blockchain enables developers to utilize smart contracts and decentralized applications. Luxcore continues to develop products for the LUX blockchain including Luxgate (a truly trustless, peer to peer decentralized exchange) and Luxedge (a decentralized software development platform and repository). LUX was created in 2017 as a fork of the Bitcoin codebase, but it has grown to not only keep up with new technologies in the cryptocurrency space, but has aimed to introduce new innovations and services to the broader crypto community with cross-chain and decentralized solutions."

