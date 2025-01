什么是LushAI (LUSH)

Lush is a Web3 protocol that utilizes generative AI to create and monetize hyper-realistic AI influencers, including social media models. Lush's vertically integrated ecosystem is comprised of multiple synergistic product offerings that work in tandem including: Lush Exchange: Dubbed the Coinbase of AI influencers, it serves as a decentralized exchange and launchpad for the emerging trillion dollar asset class of AI influencers. Users can create, launch, and trade their favorite AI social media creators, OF models, and more. Lush Chat: An AI-powered dating and companion platform, whereby users can chat with their favorite AI influencers and explore their exclusive content. Lush LLM & API: Any influencer (human or AI) can tap into Lush's technology stack for AI-powered content creation and social media management. Jenny Lush: The 1st hyper-realistic AI KOL, with crowdsourced Web3 intelligence. See if you can spot her roaming around crypto twitter and engaging in flirty banter. Lush Clone: A service that enables human influencers to create AI clones of themselves within minutes.

LushAI (LUSH) 资源 白皮书 官网