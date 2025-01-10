Lunyr 价格 (LUN)
今天 Lunyr (LUN) 的实时价格为 0.01395267 USD。目前其市值为 $ 37.72K USD。LUN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lunyr 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.02 USD
- Lunyr 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 2.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LUN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LUN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lunyr 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lunyr 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014876685。
在过去60天内，Lunyr 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0034143439。
在过去90天内，Lunyr 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0014876685
|+10.66%
|60天
|$ +0.0034143439
|+24.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lunyr 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+5.45%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LUN 兑换 AUD
A$0.0224637987
|1 LUN 兑换 GBP
￡0.0113016627
|1 LUN 兑换 EUR
€0.0135340899
|1 LUN 兑换 USD
$0.01395267
|1 LUN 兑换 MYR
RM0.0626474883
|1 LUN 兑换 TRY
₺0.4942035714
|1 LUN 兑换 JPY
¥2.2052194935
|1 LUN 兑换 RUB
₽1.417591272
|1 LUN 兑换 INR
₹1.1997900933
|1 LUN 兑换 IDR
Rp225.0430330101
|1 LUN 兑换 PHP
₱0.8159521416
|1 LUN 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.7053074685
|1 LUN 兑换 BRL
R$0.0844136535
|1 LUN 兑换 CAD
C$0.0200918448
|1 LUN 兑换 BDT
৳1.7019466866
|1 LUN 兑换 NGN
₦21.5984541066
|1 LUN 兑换 UAH
₴0.5914536813
|1 LUN 兑换 VES
Bs0.73949151
|1 LUN 兑换 PKR
Rs3.8908415562
|1 LUN 兑换 KZT
₸7.3357557792
|1 LUN 兑换 THB
฿0.482762382
|1 LUN 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4597404765
|1 LUN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0126969297
|1 LUN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1085517726
|1 LUN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1403638602