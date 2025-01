什么是LunarCrush (LUNR)

$Lunr powers social farming on LunarCrush Earn. Brands seek impactful creators to craft targeted content and prefer to pay based on results and creators want direct monetization without middlemen. LunarCrush Earn links brands with suitable creators, guaranteeing fair payment for influence and smart spending for brands. Brands create social farms utilizing fiat or stablecoin currency. Creators participate in social farms and earn $Lunr based on how many interactions they drove on social media across X, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

LunarCrush (LUNR) 资源 白皮书 官网