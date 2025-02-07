LunaDoge 价格 (LOGE)
今天 LunaDoge (LOGE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LOGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LunaDoge 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.00 USD
- LunaDoge 当天价格变化为 0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LOGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LOGE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LunaDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0。
在过去30天内，LunaDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，LunaDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，LunaDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LunaDoge 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LunaDoge is a DeFi meme token inspired by Dogecoin and reflect.finance. Two functions occur during each trade: static rewards and automatic liquidity pool (""LP"") acquisition via transaction taxes. A 5% tax is applied to every trade for static rewards and a 5% tax is applied to every trade for automatic LP acquisition. Static rewards are used to solve problems related to impermanent loss. The reward amount is conditional upon the volume of the token being traded. This mechanism aims to alleviate some of the downward sell pressure put on the token. Furthermore, the mechanism encourages holders to hold onto their tokens to obtain rewards from every LOGE transaction. The static rewards are proportionally shared over all LOGE holders and dependent on the total tokens held. Automatic LP acquisition is a function of the contract that is beneficial for holders as the LunaDoge contract applies a 5% tax to every transaction of which half is sold to BNB (the asset paired with LOGE in the liquidity pool) and then the equal share of BNB and LOGE is added to the LP, creating an ever-increasing floor for the liquidity pool. As the liquidity pool increases, the price stability increases as well. The purpose of the automatic LP acquisition is to prevent big price swings when top holders sell or new investors want to enter the tokens without having to worry too much about slippage. The automatic LP acquisition creates a long-term benefit for the token and solves the prior issues related to static rewards, where rewarding holders was only beneficial in the short-term.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LOGE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 LOGE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 LOGE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 LOGE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 LOGE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 LOGE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 LOGE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 LOGE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 LOGE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 LOGE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 LOGE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 LOGE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOGE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 LOGE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 LOGE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 LOGE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 LOGE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 LOGE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 LOGE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 LOGE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 LOGE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 LOGE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 LOGE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 LOGE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 LOGE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--