什么是Luna Rush (LUS)

Enjoy the ultimate idle gaming experience, Focused on Level up and Strategy! Luna Rush is an Anime-style casual hanging-up game, this is an incremental game about strategy. Each character in the game is made in detail. Flamboyant effects and ultimate weapon guaranteed to make you addicted! Summon your Warriors, TRAIN them to become powerful heroes, or convert them into Spirit material for EVOLVING. You can fight other players, team up with friends, win a tournament and earn money with your strategy and luck. In Luna Rush, there are 11 different warriors and possess unique skills corresponding to each warrior. To increase the strength of the warrior needs fusion and level up, learn more skills and provide more weapons. Warriors can be purchased on the marketplace or summoned in the game store. Players participate in Boss hunting, PVP battles, daily activities, Tournament, Leaderboard, Bet ... to earn tokens. LUS is a 350,000,000 pre-mined token, the governance token of LunaRush. Play to Earn!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Luna Rush (LUS) 资源 官网