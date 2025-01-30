Lumi Finance LUAUSD 价格 (LUAUSD)
今天 Lumi Finance LUAUSD (LUAUSD) 的实时价格为 1.019 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LUAUSD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lumi Finance LUAUSD 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 38.32K USD
- Lumi Finance LUAUSD 当天价格变化为 +2.09%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LUAUSD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LUAUSD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lumi Finance LUAUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02083413。
在过去30天内，Lumi Finance LUAUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0888324459。
在过去60天内，Lumi Finance LUAUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0260548110。
在过去90天内，Lumi Finance LUAUSD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0431250926291482。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02083413
|+2.09%
|30天
|$ +0.0888324459
|+8.72%
|60天
|$ +0.0260548110
|+2.56%
|90天
|$ +0.0431250926291482
|+4.42%
Lumi Finance LUAUSD 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
+2.09%
+3.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lumi Finance serves as an investment platform focused on sustainable wealth preservation. Its core token, LUA, represents a novel asset class with the following features: Limited risk via partial collateralization: The LUA token's value cannot drop to zero, and its floor price increases progressively with demand. Extremely low-risk support value through a diversified stablecoin, known as LUAUSD reserves. Strong diversification in LUA safeguards its holders from the devastating effects of stablecoin depegging. Regenerative returns achieved through a distinctive call-option incentive scheme. The Lumi Finance APY is guided by market forces and correlates with investment risk, fostering a lasting mechanism for substantial returns. Genuine liquidity owned by the protocol itself. The entire liquidity of LUA is held by the Lumi Finance protocol, offering a seamless route for establishing or liquidating positions. The protocol acts as the counterparty for each transaction, eliminating dependence on external market makers.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 AUD
A$1.6304
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 GBP
￡0.8152
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 EUR
€0.97824
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 USD
$1.019
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 MYR
RM4.47341
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 TRY
₺36.44963
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 JPY
¥157.44569
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 RUB
₽99.93333
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 INR
₹88.26578
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 IDR
Rp16,435.48157
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 PHP
₱59.46884
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 EGP
￡E.51.17418
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 BRL
R$6.04267
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 CAD
C$1.46736
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 BDT
৳123.58432
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 NGN
₦1,574.95621
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 UAH
₴42.63496
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 VES
Bs58.083
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 PKR
Rs283.59789
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 KZT
₸526.33388
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 THB
฿34.37087
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 TWD
NT$33.44358
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.9171
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 HKD
HK$7.93801
|1 LUAUSD 兑换 MAD
.د.م10.15943