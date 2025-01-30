什么是Lumi Finance LUAUSD (LUAUSD)

Lumi Finance serves as an investment platform focused on sustainable wealth preservation. Its core token, LUA, represents a novel asset class with the following features: Limited risk via partial collateralization: The LUA token's value cannot drop to zero, and its floor price increases progressively with demand. Extremely low-risk support value through a diversified stablecoin, known as LUAUSD reserves. Strong diversification in LUA safeguards its holders from the devastating effects of stablecoin depegging. Regenerative returns achieved through a distinctive call-option incentive scheme. The Lumi Finance APY is guided by market forces and correlates with investment risk, fostering a lasting mechanism for substantial returns. Genuine liquidity owned by the protocol itself. The entire liquidity of LUA is held by the Lumi Finance protocol, offering a seamless route for establishing or liquidating positions. The protocol acts as the counterparty for each transaction, eliminating dependence on external market makers.

Lumi Finance LUAUSD (LUAUSD) 资源 白皮书 官网