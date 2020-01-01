LuckysLeprecoin（LUCKYSLP）信息

Lucky’s Leprecoin derives its inspiration from Irish folklore, symbolizing luck and fortune. Our mission is to provide a fun, engaging, and rewarding experience for holders, built on a community-driven approach. "Lucky's Leprecoin" represents a tokenized form of this communal spirit. Lucky's Leprecoin operates on the Ethereum blockchain, adhering to the ERC-20 token standard. This ensures compatibility with popular wallets and exchanges and provides robust, decentralized security measures. Additionally, Ethereum's smart contract capability enables functionalities such as staking and yield farming. While Lucky's Leprecoin serves as a speculative asset, it also encourages charitable actions. Moreover, partnerships with NFT artists and gaming platforms are in discussion to widen Lucky's Leprecoin's applicability. Security is paramount for Lucky's Leprecoin and to tackle potential 'rug pulls', initial liquidity is locked at launch for 3 months, the liquidity lock was extended for 5 years. Lucky's Leprecoin follows a fair token distribution policy. The total supply is 711 billion tokens, with 100% distributed to Uniswap V2 during the initial sale.