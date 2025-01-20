LuckyBird 价格 (BIRD)
今天 LuckyBird (BIRD) 的实时价格为 0.132549 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BIRD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LuckyBird 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.37K USD
- LuckyBird 当天价格变化为 -6.00%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BIRD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BIRD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LuckyBird 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0084689973521351。
在过去30天内，LuckyBird 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0227593127。
在过去60天内，LuckyBird 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0112585662。
在过去90天内，LuckyBird 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.15912276929475314。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0084689973521351
|-6.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0227593127
|-17.17%
|60天
|$ +0.0112585662
|+8.49%
|90天
|$ -0.15912276929475314
|-54.55%
LuckyBird 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.14%
-6.00%
-11.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LuckyBird is an exciting and unique addition to the world of NFTs, offering collectors a rare and valuable piece of artwork with additional utility in the metaverse ecosystem. Their original design, rarity, limited edition releases, and accessible pricing make them highly desirable to collectors and enthusiasts. LuckyBird is a metaverse project created by the Singapore-based WEMI Foundation. Lucky Bird focuses on infrastructure, economic models, and cross-game layouts. In the future, Lucky Bird NFTs may connect various different metaverse products, creating a “public chain” for the NFT world. We predict that by 2025, through BIRD, Lucky Bird will become a truly decentralized organization, with less centralized ownership of the Lucky Bird team over time. Development route The first stage • LuckyBird Metaverse Framework Building • LuckyBird Incubation Play Design • LuckyBird Dapp design • LuckyBird has entered the open beta phase • LuckyBird Social Media Build, Build Brand • LuckyBird Economy Token BIRD Incubation Output The second stage • LuckyBird NFT product design • LuckyBird NFT contact with official Binance NFT market • LuckyBird NFT for public sell • LuckyBird NFT list on the official Binance NFT market • The development of LuckyBird's metaverse has entered the second phase • LuckyBird NFT Test SDK Interface in Metaverse Ecology The third stage • LuckyBird Metaverse Guild System Development • Metaverse development • LuckyBird Metaverse System Enters Internal Testing Phase • LuckyBird Metaverse System VR Game Version • Metaverse Development API • Metaverse Project Docking LuckyBird's core team are experts from various fields such as computer, information security, communication, mathematics, finance, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, web development and high-frequency algorithmic trading. Based on the ecological application value of LuckyBird, we issued tokens: BIRD is an in the game token: Players buy NFT characters or upgrade items through BIRD as well as governance tokens with DAO voting rights.
