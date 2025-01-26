Lucky Block 价格 (LBLOCK)
今天 Lucky Block (LBLOCK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.54M USD。LBLOCK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lucky Block 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 723.20 USD
- Lucky Block 当天价格变化为 -0.12%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LBLOCK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LBLOCK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lucky Block 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lucky Block 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lucky Block 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lucky Block 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.12%
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.75%
|60天
|$ 0
|-1.21%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lucky Block 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.40%
-0.12%
+3.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
