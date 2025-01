什么是LRT Squared (LRT2)

LRT² (read as LRT Squared) is a unified restaking rewards protocol as a vault which holds the rewards tokens as underlying assets. Through LRT², LRT projects can pool restaking network protocol rewards into a single vault and issue vault share tokens to their stakers (or distributor contract). This system cuts transaction costs and streamlines the rewards process, great for those with smaller stakes who might find it easier to manage and trade their shares collectively.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

LRT Squared (LRT2) 资源 白皮书 官网