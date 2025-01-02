什么是LoungeM (LZM)

The Milk Alliance Project has two tokens: the platform main currency Milk Coin (MLK) and the membership token LoungeM (LZM). MiL.k is a blockchain-based platform that integrates points from various services. MLK is used as a base currency for point exchange in the blockchain-based point integration platform Milk App. Users can integrate their unused points with MiL.k app and exchange to MLK for convert to mobile voucher or exchange to the other partner's points. Through the Milk platform, users can enjoy high utilization value of their points with discount benefits, and partners will get customer satisfaction and new user acquisition effects. As a result, Milk has expanded its partnership with the top-tier local platforms within two and a half years after its launch and has acquired over 1.3 million users. LoungeM(LZM) is the "Membership token" that is the center of MiL.k's premium membership program. LZM is used to assign of membership grade assessments, and benefits based on grade of membership in MiL.k app. The membership token allows MiL.k users to have access to exclusive benefits and services, and the more tokens they hold, will assign higher grade of membership and the more benefits will receive.

