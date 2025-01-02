什么是Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE)

$LOUIEA memecoin , deployed and created on chain solana Louie the Raccoon is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Ilts purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. $LOUIE invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression A $LOUIE that represents different facial expressions - biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions. $LOUIE represents a strong cult like community due to the amount of support and backing this meme.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) 资源 白皮书 官网