Louie Lambo 价格 (LAMBO)
今天 Louie Lambo (LAMBO) 的实时价格为 0.00158746 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.59M USD。LAMBO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Louie Lambo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Louie Lambo 当天价格变化为 +11.28%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LAMBO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LAMBO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Louie Lambo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00016098。
在过去30天内，Louie Lambo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Louie Lambo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Louie Lambo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00016098
|+11.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Louie Lambo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.10%
+11.28%
-2.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Launched on January 20, 2025, Louie $Lambo is a memecoin built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Designed for the rapidly growing XRPL community, $LAMBO operates as a community-driven digital asset with a strong focus on engagement, rewards, and strategic expansion within the crypto ecosystem. Key Initiatives & Roadmap: XRP Rewards Mechanism – Holders of $LAMBO will gain access to an exclusive rewards platform that offers XRP incentives for participation and engagement. Marketing & Partnerships – $Lambo has secured partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the crypto space to expand its reach. The development team continues to drive community-driven marketing efforts to establish $LAMBO as a widely recognized memecoin. Centralized Exchange (CEX) Listings – Efforts are underway to secure tier-1 exchange listings, increasing accessibility, liquidity, and exposure to a global audience. NFT Integration – Future exclusive NFT drops are planned, allowing holders to engage with the $LAMBO ecosystem through unique digital collectibles. Proceeds from these NFT sales will go directly into supporting liquidity and ecosystem growth. Vision for the Future With its strong community backing and aggressive expansion plans, Louie Lambo aims to become a dominant force on the XRPL. By combining XRP-based rewards, strategic marketing, and exchange expansion, $LAMBO seeks to establish itself as one of the most recognizable and widely adopted memecoins in the space.
