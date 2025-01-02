Lotty 价格 (LOTTY)
今天 Lotty (LOTTY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 187.54K USD。LOTTY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lotty 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 29.20 USD
- Lotty 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 686.61B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LOTTY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LOTTY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lotty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lotty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lotty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lotty 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.74%
|60天
|$ 0
|+22.27%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lotty 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Lotty is the ultimate token that offers maximum utility by giving their holders the chance to share up to $1 billion. We have access to more than 50+ lotteries around the world in 18 countries (and more soon). We offer our holders the chance to win real-world lottery prizes by buying our token. What makes your project unique? What makes our project unique is the utility that we offer to our holders. By just holding one token, holders will get a chance to share in multiple lottery prizes. We will also offer direct buy of these lotteries soon on our website. History of your project. Our project started last May 30, 2023. Since then we have had multiple engagements to provide our holders the best utility. Just recently we initiated a collaboration with Arcadia (https://twitter.com/arcadia_fun). What’s next for your project? We will launch a staking mechanism on our website soon. Holders who stake will get added rewards other than the main utility of our token which is the chance to share in the winnings of real-world lotteries. Another thing that is up next for our project is the option for users to purchase lottery tickets of their choice on our website. This is coming real soon. What can your token be used for? It can be used to get a chance to share in real-world lottery prizes of over 50+ lotteries in 18 countries around the world. Soon, they can use the token to stake and get additional rewards. We have other plans for the token, but it is still too early, we are finalizing a lot of things.
