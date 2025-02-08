Lotion AI 价格 (LOTION)
今天 Lotion AI (LOTION) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 191.41K USD。LOTION 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lotion AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.32K USD
- Lotion AI 当天价格变化为 +17.21%
- 其循环供应量为 973.16M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LOTION兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LOTION 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lotion AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Lotion AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Lotion AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Lotion AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+17.21%
|30天
|$ 0
|-68.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lotion AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.34%
+17.21%
-53.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LotionAI is an innovative platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, enabling users to create custom AI chat agents integrated into social channels or websites. Powered by the native $LOTION token, the platform unlocks premium features and provides a token-driven economy where participants directly benefit from the platform's growth and improvements. The core vision of LotionAI is to empower users to launch and customize AI agents while leveraging the transparency and decentralization of blockchain technology. The platform addresses a growing demand for AI-driven solutions by making these tools more accessible and integrating them with the financial and governance opportunities enabled by Web3. The team behind LotionAI has deep roots in the AI and Web3 ecosystem, with origins dating back to work at Google Brain and experience across Series A–B startups in the deep learning sector. After successfully launching an AI agent project for small businesses in the Web2 space, the team recognized the transformative potential of combining AI with crypto. This realization inspired the creation of LotionAI—a platform designed to push the boundaries of decentralized AI innovation. Key features of LotionAI include: 1. Token-Powered AI Agents: Users need $LOTION tokens to create or upgrade custom AI agents. 2. Premium Functionalities: Advanced features, such as enhanced memory and specialized integrations, require holding or spending $LOTION tokens. 3. Community Rewards & Governance: The platform envisions a future where $LOTION token holders can earn rewards and vote on key decisions, influencing the trajectory of LotionAI. The team’s roadmap focuses on expanding the functionality of AI agents to handle advanced tasks, such as scheduling, e-commerce integration, and multi-step workflows. Future goals include enabling community governance, where token holders influence feature rollouts and partnerships, as well as deepening integration with businesses and social platforms. LotionAI represents a forward-thinking approach to combining approachable AI tools with the economic opportunities of blockchain. By providing transparency in agent creation and fostering a decentralized ecosystem, LotionAI aims to redefine how AI is used in business and social contexts, creating value for both users and token holders.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 LOTION 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 LOTION 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 LOTION 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 LOTION 兑换 USD
$--
|1 LOTION 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 LOTION 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 LOTION 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 LOTION 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 LOTION 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 LOTION 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 LOTION 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 LOTION 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOTION 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 LOTION 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 LOTION 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 LOTION 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 LOTION 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 LOTION 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 LOTION 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 LOTION 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 LOTION 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 LOTION 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 LOTION 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 LOTION 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 LOTION 兑换 MAD
.د.م--