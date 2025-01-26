Lord of Dragons 价格 (LOGT)
今天 Lord of Dragons (LOGT) 的实时价格为 0.00425484 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LOGT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lord of Dragons 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.16K USD
- Lord of Dragons 当天价格变化为 -3.21%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LOGT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LOGT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lord of Dragons 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000141458588574911。
在过去30天内，Lord of Dragons 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0024401635。
在过去60天内，Lord of Dragons 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0339546792。
在过去90天内，Lord of Dragons 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003392892696206067。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000141458588574911
|-3.21%
|30天
|$ +0.0024401635
|+57.35%
|60天
|$ +0.0339546792
|+798.02%
|90天
|$ +0.003392892696206067
|+393.63%
Lord of Dragons 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
-3.21%
+11.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lord of Dragons (LOD), a 3D MMORPG, offers NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanics optimized for mobile devices. The game emphasizes player experience, boasting stunning graphics and a dual-token economy. Prioritizing sustainability and engaging P2E gameplay, LOD attracts users seeking immersive, rewarding experiences in a thriving ecosystem. Lord of Dragons excels as a unique Play-to-Earn game with various activities, including dungeons, boss fights, PVP duels, and 500-player guild sieges. Promoting group play, LOD incentivizes teamwork and offers customizable battle experiences through class selection, weapon allocation, and party combinations. The medieval fantasy narrative entices exploration while outstanding graphics heighten immersion, making LOD an exceptional gaming experience. Developed by an experienced game studio, Sotem Mobile, Lord of Dragons gained dedicated 60k followers on Twitter and 35k on Discord after its announcement in early 2022. The open beta test in Q4 2022 drew 15k active user wallets worldwide. In Feb 2023, LOD's governance token, $LOGT, listed on Poloniex, quickly became the top gainer, gaining global attention from eager traders. The next phase elevates gaming experiences for fans, leveraging open beta feedback. LOD's team addresses bugs for seamless gameplay while organizing the Beny Mystery Box NFT collection debut. With NFT sales, the game officially launches, immersing players in LOD's enthralling world. The team focuses on community expansion and ecosystem growth through consistent, engaging content updates. Players earn and spend LOGT and LORT tokens for diverse purposes. LOGT, a governance token, empowers top players in decision-making on game policy. LORT, a reward token, is earned through daily quests. Both tokens can be used to cash out or purchase items, boosting characters and fostering a thriving in-game ecosystem. This dual-token system incentivizes players, driving the game's continued growth and success.
