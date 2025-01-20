LOONG 价格 (LONG)
今天 LOONG (LONG) 的实时价格为 41.72 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LONG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LOONG 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 579.04 USD
- LOONG 当天价格变化为 -0.83%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LONG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LONG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LOONG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.35235864084346。
在过去30天内，LOONG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -11.3321115600。
在过去60天内，LOONG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -11.3718206560。
在过去90天内，LOONG 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -22.42463030411737。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.35235864084346
|-0.83%
|30天
|$ -11.3321115600
|-27.16%
|60天
|$ -11.3718206560
|-27.25%
|90天
|$ -22.42463030411737
|-34.95%
LOONG 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.83%
+0.70%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Loong project is a Dragon Coin cultural exchange token based on a decentralized public chain. The project aims to promote and inherit the Dragon Coin culture through innovative technical means and economic models, encourage the participation of Dragon Coin enthusiasts and believers around the world, and promote the dissemination and development of China's excellent traditional culture. Loong's core goal is to establish a global Dragon Coin cultural ecosystem and create a diversified application scenario and community related to Dragon Coin. The ecosystem will be launched in the form of NFT Dragon Coin games, Dragon Coin maps, Dragon Coin malls, etc., providing users with a full range of Dragon Coin cultural experience and participation opportunities. By participating in games and activities, users can earn Loong rewards and enjoy interaction and communication with other Dragon Coin enthusiasts. The Loong project adopts the decentralized Dragon Coin DAO organization and voting mechanism to ensure the democratic governance and community participation of the project. Users holding Loong will have the opportunity to participate in decision-making and voting, and vote and influence the development direction and major operational decisions of the project. Loong also introduces an innovative economic model and destruction mechanism, which scarifies the token supply by destroying a certain proportion of Loong, thereby increasing its value. In addition, the Loong project also focuses on community building and business cooperation, cooperating with Long City cultural exchange organizations, offline merchants and brands to jointly promote the promotion of Long Coin culture and the development of commercial value.
