什么是Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY)

LOOBY is no ordinary memecoin—it’s the first meme born from the creative genius of Stephen Bliss, the legendary artist behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, and his son, Alex. Together, they brought LOOBY to life, blending Stephen’s iconic artistry with Alex’s playful imagination. The result? A quirky, one-of-a-kind character that embodies humor, creativity, and the power of collaboration across generations. LOOBY is more than just a coin; it’s a living, breathing piece of art that connects people through its bold personality and unforgettable vibes.

Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY) 资源 官网