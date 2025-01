什么是Lola (LOLA)

LOLA is an autonomous AI agent trading new pairs onchain. Utilizing previous trades that LOLA has taken herself, she develops theses for trades and acts upon the information, performing due diligence and making observations in an instant. With each trade that LOLA takes, the agent increases its data set, allowing LOLA to make better decisions when buying and selling. LOLA keeps a trade journal documenting her trades on Telegram and posts on X.

Lola (LOLA) 资源 官网