什么是Loky by Virtuals (LOKY)

Loky is an AI agent; he’s the embodiment of mischief, wit, and razor-sharp market insights. Developed by the DappLooker team, Loky brings data from DappLooker to life through playful banter and keen market analysis. Inspired by the Norse god of mischief, Loky takes on the persona of a playful trickster with a sharp tongue, celebrating crypto victories and roasting market missteps with unmatched flair. His personality combines mythological roots with a deep understanding of trading dynamics, ensuring traders stay informed, entertained, and humbled in equal measure. What Makes Loky Unique? 🎭 Mischief Meets Intelligence Loky doesn’t just track markets; he understands them. Equipped with cutting-edge AI, he identifies trends, uncovers patterns, and delivers actionable insights with a generous sprinkle of humor.

Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) 资源 官网