What is the project about?
LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy.
What makes your project unique?
LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers.
History of your project.
LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+.
What’s next for your project?
LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years.
What can your token be used for?
The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
LitLab Games（LITT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 LitLab Games（LITT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
LitLab Games（LITT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 LitLab Games（LITT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LITT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LITT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。