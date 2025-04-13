LitLab Games 价格 (LITT)
今天 LitLab Games (LITT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 188.25K USD。LITT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LitLab Games 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- LitLab Games 当天价格变化为 +0.95%
- 其循环供应量为 826.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LITT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LITT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LitLab Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，LitLab Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，LitLab Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，LitLab Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|+26.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|-26.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LitLab Games 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.23%
+0.95%
+0.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy. What makes your project unique? LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers. History of your project. LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+. What’s next for your project? LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years. What can your token be used for? The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
