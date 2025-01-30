LiteDoge 价格 (LDOGE)
今天 LiteDoge (LDOGE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。LDOGE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LiteDoge 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.59 USD
- LiteDoge 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LDOGE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LDOGE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LiteDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，LiteDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，LiteDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，LiteDoge 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+9.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|-29.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LiteDoge 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+25.32%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is LiteDoge? LiteDoge (LDOGE) is an open-source peer to peer cryptocurrency and was forked from bitcoin in 2015. LiteDoge was created by Shawn Macgregor from Paso Robles, California. Considered by many as Doge-Silver, The Shiba-Inu inspired digital currency was the second Doge ever born into existence. LiteDoge utilizes a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism. The total supply is uncapped and has a block time of 64 seconds. LiteDoge Origins and Founders LiteDoge was launched on March 16, 2015. The cryptocurrency did not have an initial coin offering, nor was there any premining of coins. The initial idea was founded by Heathkid, Shawn Macgregor and MinerFTW. Shawn Macgregor, a prominent blockchain developer from California is still currently spearheading the development. How Can You Buy LiteDoge? You can buy LiteDoge at any exchange that is currently listing the cryptocurrency. How Do You Store LiteDoge? You can either store your LiteDoge on an exchange or in a LiteDoge wallet. Windows and Mac wallets are available at litedogeofficial.org
