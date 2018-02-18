Litecoin Cash（LCC）代币经济学
Litecoin Cash（LCC）信息
Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. LCC's target block time of 2.5 minutes gives 4 times the transaction bandwidth of Bitcoin, while transactions are 90% cheaper than Litecoin. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported
Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. If you held LTC at block 1371111 but haven't claimed yet, your LCC are still waiting for you! After many months of testing on tetnet The Hive became active on mainnet on Wednesday 6 Feb. 2019 The Hive is our brand new democratised mining concept, which feautures negligible energy cost and will help to. protect the coin against 51% attacks. Users create bees, agent-based mining workers which earn rewards for their owners.
Litecoin Cash（LCC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Litecoin Cash（LCC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Litecoin Cash（LCC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Litecoin Cash（LCC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LCC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LCC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LCC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LCC 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。